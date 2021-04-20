Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when a car slid into the path of a sports utility vehicle due to slush on the road the morning of April 20th.

An ambulance transported SUV driver 35-year-old Ashley Jones to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. No injuries were reported for the car driver, 34-year-old Jessica Christen of Green City.

The car traveled east on Highway 136, and the SUV traveled west before the accident happened four miles west of Livonia.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and first responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related