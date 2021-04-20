Grundy County Health Department to hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 23

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 23rd by appointment. All Missouri adults are eligible to be vaccinated starting at 2:30 that afternoon.

Schedule an appointment by calling the health department at 660-359-4196 or go to grundychd.org.

Nineteen point four percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated, and 3,892 doses have been given. The Grundy County Health Department urges county residents to begin vaccination now that more doses are more readily available.

The health dependent reports one new COVID-19 case since last week, bringing the total number of cases to 1,063. The individual is no longer considered to be an active case, so there are no active cases for Grundy County.

