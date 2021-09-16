Unionville resident injured in rollover crash; driver later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville resident was injured in a rollover accident two miles west of Kirksville.

Twenty-four-year-old Harley Dockery received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Dockery was a passenger in a truck driven by 23-year-old Riley Stewart of Novinger who wasn’t injured.

A trooper said the westbound truck ran off the left side of Rye Creek Road early Wednesday morning, struck a tree, and then overturned.

The truck was demolished and neither person was using a seat belt.

It was nearly 20 hours later when Riley Stewart was arrested by the Highway Patrol and taken to the Adair County Jail. The patrol, on Wednesday evening, accused Stewart of felony leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury, careless and imprudent driving, and no proof of insurance.

