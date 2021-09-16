Marceline man injured in crash on Highway 5

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Linn County accident on Highway 5 injured a Marceline resident Wednesday morning two miles north of Marceline.

Seventy-one-year-old Mary Murphy was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The other driver, 21-year-old Taylor Phillips of Marceline, wasn’t hurt.

The northbound minivan driven by Murphy failed to yield to an eastbound truck operated by Phillips. The minivan was struck on the driver’s side leading to it being demolished. Minor damage was noted to the truck.

The report indicated Phillips was using a seat belt while Murphy was not.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Marceline Police Department, and the Missouri Department of Transportation

