Two teenagers injured, buggy demolished after pickup strikes buggy north of Kidder

Two teenagers were injured, treated at the scene by EMS, and declined further medical attention following an accident approximately two miles north of Kidder.

One of the teenagers injured was listed as a driver of a horse-drawn conveyance, 19-year-old Namoi Herschberger of Kidder, who had what was called a serious injury. A passenger in the buggy, listed as a 16-year-old juvenile girl from Kidder, received a minor injury.

Also involved was a pickup driven by 38-year-old Ryan Arnold of Hamilton.

A trooper reported the pickup attempted to turn onto Route J from a private driveway and struck the driver’s side of the horse-drawn buggy, demolishing it in the process. Arnold’s pickup received minor damage in the accident about 10:25 Sunday night.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, Kidder fire, and Kidder First Responders.

