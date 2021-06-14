Authorities report the arrest of women in Galt and and Laclede County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Galt woman, who failed to appear in circuit court in Trenton last Thursday, has been arrested in Putnam County. Bond is $2,500 cash for Melissa Brill who has been scheduled for the July 15 docket of Division One in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Online information shows her original bond was revoked and probation has been suspended. Original charges for Brill involve two counts of possession of a controlled substance from October of 2019.

Former Trenton resident 40-year-old Wendy Moore has been arrested in Laclede County on a probation violation warrant. Original charges in Grundy County involve driving while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked or suspended in November of 2018.

Online court information lists her address as Tunas, Missouri which is an unincorporated area of Dallas County. Moore posted a $480 cash bond pending her Trenton appearance on June 22 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

