Two from Chillicothe charged with felony animal abuse involving horses

Two Chillicothe residents have been charged in Livingston County with felony animal abuse—second or subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while the animal was alive. An initial court appearance for 43-year-old Larry Coffman and 37-year-old Cailin Dixon is scheduled for December 9th.

Probable cause statements from Bradley Aldrich with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say the Missouri Humane Society asked for the sheriff’s office’s assistance in September on an animal neglect case involving horses. Aldrich reports one of the horses was in a small pen, the horse could barely walk around, and there was no water. A rear leg of the horse was injured. There was also an electric fence at the back of the property with several mares and colts in a makeshift pasture, with no hay or grass for the animals.

The probable cause statement indicates Coffman advised he owns a Sorrow stud, the horse has an injury to its back leg from where it got caught in wire, and he had not taken the horse to the vet. Coffman reportedly told law enforcement he is a truck driver and leaves his horse with Dixon and her father, with an understanding the horse will be properly cared for.

Another man contacted the sheriff’s office and advised that he heard horses he leased to Dixon were not in good shape, and he wanted to get the horses due to their inadequate care and declining health.

Aldrich notes a woman said she never saw money for horses Dixon bought from her. She claimed that she paid Dixon $1,800 total to train two horses, which was paid before the woman came and got them back.

Aldrich adds that officers had been called to Dixon’s residence before for complaints made against her on how she treated her animals. She was convicted in Medina County, Ohio in May 2016 of passing bad checks, found guilty in Grundy County in January 2017 of animal abuse, found guilty in Mercer County in May 2017 of stealing–$750 or more and theft of less than $500, found guilty in Buchanan County in November 2019 of stealing–$750 or more, and found guilty in Lucas County, Iowa in March 2018 of theft—fourth degree.

