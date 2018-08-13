Two big rigs crash on Highway 36, one demolished

A Michigan man was hurt Friday afternoon in Livingston County when a tractor-trailer unit hit the back of another tractor trailer truck.

Forty-four-year-old Ayad Danyal of Troy, Michigan was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries. The driver of the other truck, 61-year-old Kenneth Faiet of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened one mile west of Utica on Highway 36 as both trucks were westbound when the big rig operated by Faiet hit the back of the trailer-truck while going up a steep hill. The truck operated by Faiet was demolished with damage to the other truck listed as moderate.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

