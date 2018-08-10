The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education has chosen Ozark School Benefits Association to provide health insurance to full-time district employees.

The district will pay nearly $451 monthly towards the employee’s premiums which includes seven plans. A health reimbursement account also is to be offered.

The board approved a bid from Gatewood/Huston to perform janitorial services during the upcoming school year. The charge is $17,000. Tuition was set at $6,241 for the upcoming school year which is based on a state formula.

Members of the board offered an intent to employ Luann Rainey of Gallatin as a part-time Special Education Paraprofessional. A part-time employee is being sought to serve in daycare which will allow daycare to expand the baby room capacity from four to eight.

The board selected Home Exchange Bank for a one-year certificate of deposit at a rate of 2.11% with $150,000 to be deposited and a tax rate hearing is scheduled for the night of August 23rd at 6 o’clock in the Jamesport Tri-County Superintendent’s office.

