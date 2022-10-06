Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe.

One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.

Hayen was entering westbound Highway 36 from LIV Road 259 as the semi driven by Taylor was westbound on Highway 36. Hayen’s semi stalled and lost power coming to a stop on the highway, blocking both lanes of westbound Highway 36. Taylor’s large truck hit the towed unit of Hayen’s tractor-trailer.

The Kenworth tractor with the South Carolina residents was demolished. The one driven by Hayen, an International tractor, received extensive damage. The drivers were using seat belts while the passenger, Corinna Taylor, was not.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and by Chillicothe Fire and Rescue.