Two area health departments report 15 new cases of COVID-19

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 14th, there were 1,220 total cases. Nineteen cases were active. There had been 987 confirmed cases and 233 probable cases. Twenty COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

COVID-19 cases have increased by nine in Putnam County since September 13th. The Putnam County Health Department reports 622 residents have tested positive since June 2020. Twenty-four cases are active. Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

The county is seeing an uptick in cases. The office encourages residents to self-monitor for signs and symptoms. Residents are also asked to not go to a public gathering if they are ill, having pending test results, or have an appointment to get tested.

Parents should not send their children to school if the children feel unwell, have a pending test, or show signs of a head cold. The Putnam County Health Department notes it has seen a large number of positive cases this week reporting cold-like or allergy-like symptoms. The office is also seeing increased disease spread with less contact time and less severe symptoms being reported. The health department recommends all county residents at least 12 years old get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to talk to a primary care provider.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 30% of Putnam County’s population has initiated vaccination, and 27.4% has completed vaccination.

