Chillicothe Kiwanis Club to hold Kid’s Day Parade on September 18

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Club will hold its Kids Day Parade on September 18, 2021.

Children 15 years old and younger can participate and line up on the north side of the courthouse at 9:30 am with the parade starting by 10 am and will travel two blocks in the downtown area. A spokesperson says there will be ice cream at the end. The Chillicothe Middle School Marching Band will be involved. Participants can dress up in costumes, and there will be prizes for everyone involved.

It is free to enter the Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade on September 18th.

