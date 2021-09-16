Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. is excited to announce 184 individual scholarships were awarded in the amount of $214,300 to graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

The Community Foundation administers 98 scholarship funds for students in the 18 counties of Northwest Missouri and beyond. The following high schools had at least one recipient this spring: Albany, Brookfield R-III, Buchanan County R-IV, Chillicothe R-II, Fairfax, Grundy County R-V, King City R-I, Marceline R-V, Maysville R-I, Mound City R-II, Platte County R- 3, Princeton R-V, Rock Port R-II, Savannah R-III, Smithville, South Harrison R-II, South Nodaway R-IV, St Joseph Benton, St Joseph Central, St. Joseph Christian, St Joseph Lafayette, Stanberry R- II, Tarkio R-I, Trenton R-IX, and Tri-County R-VII.

Current high school seniors may apply for scholarships through Scholar-Link, the organization’s online scholarship application, beginning January 15, 2022. To apply, students should visit the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri website and click the Scholar-Link logo. The deadline for submission will be March 1, 2022. See your high school counselor for more information on applying.

Developing a scholarship fund is a great way to give back to the community and your local schools. Helping today’s youth with the continued rising costs of education, whether it be at a vocational/technical school, community college or 4-year college/university will provide opportunities for all students in our area. Contact them for details on how to start your own scholarship, memorial scholarship for a loved one, or a scholarship in the name of a company or business. The Community Foundation handles all the details and full administration of scholarship funds, thus easing the burden on donors.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) public charity with a mission of encouraging regional collaboration to increase the power of charitable giving and philanthropy to transform our region into an economically vibrant area. The organization provides charitable giving administration to more than 230 funds with over $23 million in assets. They also provide services to help donors connect with the causes they care about now and forever.

