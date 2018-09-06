Trenton woman victim of “hit and run” near Green City

The highway patrol reports a Trenton resident was injured when two vehicles sideswiped each other on Highway 6, two miles to the west of Green City.

39-year-old Carla Dobbs was taken by ambulance to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan for treatment of minor injuries. She was using a seat belt when the accident occurred early Wednesday afternoon.

The highway patrol stated Ms. Dobbs was eastbound when her car was reportedly sideswiped by an unknown vehicle that continued from the scene. Damage was minor to the car.