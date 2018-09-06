Audio: Missouri college drops Nike in response to controversial ad

(Missourinet) – A southwest Missouri college is taking a stand against a controversial Nike ad.

College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout near Branson plans to remove all sports uniforms purchased from Nike or that contain the Nike emblem. The move is in response to the company’s new controversial ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The ad says “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Last fall, the college revised its game contracts for participating athletes and coaches to say they will not be allowed to play sports if they disrespect the American flag and national anthem. The school also had the Men’s Division II Basketball Tournament permanently moved to another venue.

Dr. Marci Linson with the school says Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, and so is the college.

(Photo Credit: Missourinet)