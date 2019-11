A resident of Trenton, 36-year-old Nicole Webster, was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued by the Missouri Probation and Parole board.

Webster’s original charge in Grundy county was for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond is $5.000 or ten percent cash.

Nicole Webster is scheduled for the November 14, 2019 session of circuit court in Trenton.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares