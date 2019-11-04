Grand River Historical Society Museum to feature Veterans Day tribute

The Grand River Historical Society Museum at 1401 Forest Drive in Chillicothe will feature a Veteran’s Day tribute program Sunday afternoon, November 10th starting at 2 o’clock.

Presenting the historical and musical events are Larry Vance and Mary Lou VanDeventer. Vance is a retired Chillicothe high school history teacher and Museum Board Member. Mrs. VanDeventer is the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator.

According to Vance, the presentation features the history of local Veterans Bob Skinner and Richard West. The program will also include histories of Sergeant York, famous athletes like Baseball’s Ted Williams and Football’s Pat Tillman. Both men left their professional careers to serve our country.

Also featured will be entertainers Glenn Miller and Bob Hope. Mary Lou noted Sunday’s program will include patriotic favorites for group singing and a couple of her favorite pop tunes that honor Veterans”, woven throughout the historical narratives. Refreshments of punch & cookies will be served.

For more information, call the Museum at Chillicothe 660-646-1341 or the Chillicothe Arts Office at 660-646-1173.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares