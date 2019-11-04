Young hunters harvest 18,158 deer during youth portion of deer season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 18,158 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2019 deer hunting season Saturday and Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports the total is 4,500 more than the 2018 season of youth firearm deer season. Top harvest counties for young hunters this past weekend were Osage at 381 deer, Howell with 355, and Franklin with 351.

The Department of Conservation website indicates the number of deer harvested for youth in this area topped 100 in eight counties. The most was Harrison County with 158 which was followed by 146 in Linn, 145 in Daviess, and 144 in Sullivan, 112 in Livingston, 111 in Mercer County, 110 in Carroll County, and 108 for Grundy County. Caldwell County reported 93 deer and Putnam County checked in with 88 for the two day period.

Archery deer hunting continues through November 15th and resumes on the 27th continuing through January 15th, 2020.

The November portion of firearms deer season runs November 16th through the 26thand will be followed by the late youth portion November 29 through December 1. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 6th through 8th followed by the alternative methods portion from December 28th to January 7th.

