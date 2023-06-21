Trenton Utility and Economic Development committees meet, hold discussions on sewer repair and solar panel installation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Utility and Economic Development committees held discussions on June 20th but took no action.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the Utility Committee discussed sewer repair projects. Information was presented on areas that would be candidates for projects, and the city will talk to an engineer to get ready to proceed. He says the projects include near Rissler Elementary School, possibly around Seventh and Lake streets with a line under railroad tracks, relocating a main under a house on South Main Street, and replacement of a main on West 13th Street.

Urton notes camera work will be done to evaluate sewer mains to see if they are still candidates for lining because it is the least expensive option. He explains the city could implement a lining program so that each year sewers are lined before they get too bad. That way the city would not have to dig up sewers and would not have to disturb streets, which can save money.

Urton gave an update on a Missouri Public Utility Alliance meeting he attended where net metering was discussed. Trenton is a member of MPUA.

He reports the state legislature is forming a task force to look at net metering issues, like solar panel salesmen selling to homeowners. He explains that, if there are problems, homeowners try to contact the solar panel companies and many times do not get answers or help. They then want utility companies, like Trenton Municipal Utilities, to fix the problem, even if they were not involved.

Urton says information on solar panels is to be put on the City of Trenton’s website. He encourages anyone considering solar panels to review the information before signing a contract.

The Trenton Economic Development Committee held a preliminary discussion on an economic development sales tax. The committee looked at sample state regulations on the matter that do not necessarily apply to Trenton or Grundy County to get an idea of what was possible.

Urton reports state statutes to say an economic sales tax of a half-cent can be collected. The committee talked about a quarter of a cent sales tax to get revenues generated. The city administrator notes ballot language for a possible tax will be discussed in upcoming meetings for the Trenton Economic Development Committee and city council.

Related