The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a capias warrant for failure to appear in court on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donald Keith Swigart was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on June 20th. His bond is $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 13th.

Court documents accuse Swigart of possessing methamphetamine in July 2022.

