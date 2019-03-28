Trenton teen charged with felony attempted burglary

A Trenton teenager has been charged with felony second degree attempted burglary.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Christian Jones Tuesday, and he was charged Wednesday. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court April 9th.

Court documents accuse Jones of intending to enter the This ’N’ That Pawn Shop building at 611-½ Main Street in Trenton owned by Scott and Dusti Treadwell in June of 2018 but was seen fleeing the area after the business alarm went off.