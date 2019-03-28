Marceline man’s SUV strikes deer in roadway east of Chillicothe

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle he drove struck a deer two miles east of Chillicothe Thursday morning.

A private vehicle transported 37-year-old Matthew Cooper to Hedrick Medical Center as a precaution.

Cooper traveled west on Highway 36 when the deer reportedly traveled into the path of the SUV. The front bumper of the SUV hit the deer before the vehicle came to a controlled stop on its wheels on the outside shoulder.

The SUV received extensive damage, and Cooper wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.