Patrons of the Trenton R-9 School District will vote on the district’s no-tax-increase bond levy Tuesday, April 2nd.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers says the bond issue would allow the district to increase safety, address the need for a performing arts center, and provide for upgrades to the Trenton High School and Middle School Library Media Center. The safety enhancements would include a storm-safe performing arts center that could be used by all THS and TMS students, faculty, and guests. A corridor system would be created to move students from THS and TMS to the Music Building and Vo-Ag Complex. A safe entry system would be designed to allow for the movement of guests as they enter S. M. Rissler Elementary School.

The bond funds would also allow for the construction of a concession stand and restroom facility at C. F. Russell Stadium. They would also provide for a more collaborative-friendly library with safety upgrades at THS and TMS.

Wiebers says the district prioritized the proposed projects based on research and recommendations stemming from Comprehensive School Improvement meetings in the spring of 2017.

The bond issue asks “Shall Trenton R-9 School District of Grundy County, Missouri borrow money in the amount of $7,000,000 for the purpose of constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing, and equipping school facilities of the district, including safety and security improvements, construction, and equipping a performing arts center/storm shelter and completing the facility maintenance and improvement projects through the district? If this question is approved, the debt service levy of the district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.90 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

A general obligation bond issue is a debt of the school district that is payable from taxes against property within the district. The proceeds the district receives from the sale of the bonds would be used to pay the costs of capital improvements to district facilities. The principal and interest payments would come from an annual debt service property tax levy levied against all property within the district’s boundaries.

Wiebers says that if the bond issue is approved with a four-sevenths majority Tuesday, April 2nd, bonds would be sold to collect the seven million dollars needed to complete the projects. The funds would most likely be deposited into the district’s accounts in July, and construction on some of the projects would begin in late summer or early fall.