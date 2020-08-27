Trenton Rotary Club addresses annual fundraiser and survey at latest meeting

The Trenton Rotary Club discussed at its meeting Thursday, August 27th the annual fish fry next month.

The drive-through meal will be at the Rock Barn area on the evening of September 12th from 5 o’clock to 6:30. Vehicles can enter from Oklahoma Avenue and pick up and pay for food at the FFA cook shack before exiting onto 12th Street.

The meal will include fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert, and drinks. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children. No preorders will be accepted.

The Rotary Club also discussed the results of a member survey regarding future meetings and activities. It was noted members preferred to continue to meet in person Thursdays. Several members favored a virtual option being made available.

Projects, social activities, and membership were also part of the survey. The survey will be collected from members for one more week before a report is finalized. The information will be used to plan for current and future program years.

