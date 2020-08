Trenton Municipal Utilities reports it is investigating after samples did not meet standards again causing a boil advisory to be extended.

The advisory for Pleasant Plain between East 17th and East 20th streets is now scheduled to expire the afternoon of Monday, August 31st at 2 o’clock.

TMU notes it is flushing and collecting more samples. The boil advisory was extended in order to get results from the state lab.

