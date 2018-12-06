Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week will consider approving a contract with the Missouri School Boards Association to assist with a superintendent search.

The board will meet at the school district office on Tuesday evening December 11th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include approval of the final 2017-2018 school audit, the Trenton High School John T. Belcher Scholarship recipient, and the January board meeting date.

The board agenda also includes election filing dates, a Guidance Program evaluation, safety items, and a closed session for personnel.