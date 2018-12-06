Dr. Beth Caldarello and Maryellen Harman receive Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching at MCCA

NCMC faculty Dr. Beth Ann Caldarello, Library Director and Maryellen Harman, History Instructor were recently recognized for their service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges.

Dr. Caldarello and Ms. Harman received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This award is given annually to outstanding faculty from community colleges in Missouri for their exceptional work in their field.

“Dr. Caldarello and Ms. Harman are extraordinary faculty members at NCMC,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “Both recognize the importance of putting our students first and provide excellent instruction in their areas. I am very proud of Dr. Caldarello and Ms. Harman and know they will continue to inspire students for generations to come.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.