The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of salary schedules for the next school year at its meeting on Tuesday evening March 12th at 5:30.

Items on the agenda include the tuition rate, a QNS contract extension, an audit bid posting, grant requests, updating this school year’s calendar, a building project update, the curriculum program report, and the Missouri School Boards Association Spring Regional Meeting.

A closed session is also listed for personnel.