Trenton farmer recognized as one of the top producers in the United States

A Trenton farmer received a first-place state yield award in the National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

Adrian Cox was recognized as one of the top-yielding corn producers in the nation with a DeKalb brand blend corn yielding nearly 319 bushels per acre in the AA Non-Irrigated category. He was among DeKalb winners who were recognized at the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida with an awards banquet and private concert featuring the Brothers Osborne.

The National Corn Growers Association contest challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for methods to help farmers. The contest had a total of 7,258 entries.