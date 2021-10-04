Trenton police report unknown vehicle crashes into street sign and knocks down utility pole

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Police say an unknown motor vehicle knocked down a utility pole and street sign Sunday morning at the intersection of West 13th Court and Normal Street.

A police officer’s report indicates the vehicle, which appeared to be westbound on West 13th Court, traveled off the south side of the street before leaving the scene. Police noted the impact caused a Trenton Municipal Utility light pole and the city of Trenton street sign to be removed from the ground.

A neighbor told police he heard a loud noise about 2 a.m. Sunday but did not witness anything. Police said a canvass of the area did not reveal any vehicle with damage believed to be involved due to striking the fixed objects.

