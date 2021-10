Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two topics are listed for discussion at this months’ meeting of the Trenton Park Board.

The members will meet Wednesday, October 5, 2921, at 5:15 at the Moberly Park shelter house in Trenton. New business topics include discussion of the upper Moberly parking lot and the VFW War Memorial at Moberly Park. The meeting also includes reports from committees and the park superintendent.

