Trenton police issue citations after investigating motorcycle crash in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

The operator of a motorcycle was injured Saturday in Trenton when the machine struck the rear of a pickup truck on 9th Street, at Custer Street.

Police said 52-year-old Kenneth Eugene Brittain of Jamesport received moderate injuries when he was partially ejected from the motorcycle. Brittain sustained a right leg injury and possibly other injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The driver of the westbound pickup was Wilbur Roberts Junior of Spickard. Police said Roberts had stopped on 9th Street to allow another vehicle in front of him to turn onto Custer.

Police have issued two citations to Brittain, one for no valid state license with a motorcycle endorsement. The other is for careless and imprudent driving by hitting another vehicle stopped in traffic.

Police described the damage as moderate to the front of the motorcycle and fuel tank. The tailgate of the pickup received minor damage in the accident about 12:45 Saturday.

528 total views, 528 views today

Related