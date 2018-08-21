Trenton Police Department arrest two on Monday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two Trenton men on Monday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kevin Ewing was arrested on a probation violation of special conditions on an original charge of conspiracy: distributing or delivering not more than five grams of marijuana. Ewing posted a bond of $25,000 cash only and is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court September 6th.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 57 year old James Irving Lewellen on a misdemeanor charge of first degree trespassing. Bond was established at $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court August 28th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of unlawfully entering real property at 412 East 10th Street in Trenton owned by Mark Kemp.

