Audio: Trenton R-9 School District reports student enrollment increase on first day of school

Trenton R-9 and Laredo R-7 school districts began classes today (Tuesday).

Trenton reports a first-day enrollment of 1,098 students in kindergarten through 12th grade which is an increase of 26 from the first day of school last year.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers comments on what he attributes to the increase in enrollment.

Trenton R-9’s enrollment decreased by 26 last year, and Wiebers says the district is now back to where it was at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.

There are 395 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade at Rissler Elementary School, 343 in fifth through eighth grades at Trenton Middle School, and 360 enrolled in ninth through 12th grades at the high school. The largest grade in the district is 10th with 108 students with the smallest being third grade with 65 students. Eighty-nine students are enrolled in kindergarten.

Laredo reports an opening day enrollment of 37 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, which is down four from last year. The largest class is seventh grade with eight students and the smallest class at Laredo is eighth grade with two students.

