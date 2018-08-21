Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces theme of 2018 Holiday Parade

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme of this year’s Chillicothe Holiday Parade.

Chamber Executive Director Crystal Narr says the Parade Committee chose “The Songs of Christmas” as the theme for the 72nd Annual Holiday Parade because of the songs used to celebrate the holiday season. She hopes participants will base their entries off their favorite Christmas songs.

The parade will be held in downtown Chillicothe on the morning of November 17th at 10 o’clock and will include floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and Santa. The Chamber invites businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops, and schools to have an entry in the parade.

Entry forms must be filled out to be in the parade and are available at the Chillicothe Commerce Center at 514 Washington Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Entries may choose to be judged or non-judged categories. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places in the judged categories of business, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Entry is free before November 2nd with a $25 fee charged for each entry after November 2nd.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

