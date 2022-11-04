Trenton Park Department accepting bids for zero turn mowers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of two new mid-mount, zero-turn mowers.

Gas engines must have 35 horsepower or greater and be air-cooled. The decks must be a minimum of 65 inches wide, and mowers must have a minimum three-year complete warranty. An optional air ride seat may be included in the bid price.

Sealed bids will be accepted at Trenton City Hall until November 28th at 2 pm. More information can be obtained by contacting Park Superintendent David Shockley at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the city.