Holly Hernandez is North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee for November

North Central Missouri College has selected the Trio Administrative Assistant as its Outstanding Employee for November.

Holly Hernandez of Princeton has been employed at NCMC for eight months. She is a North Central Missouri College alum and has an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. Since her hiring, Hernandez has been streamlining each Trio program’s activities and organization. She has also been completing the Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound. She wants to continue to better the Student Support Services and Upward Bound programs. In the future, she sees the Trio programs expanding to serve more students.

Hernandez describes her job as fun, engaging, and rewarding. Her favorite thing about NCMC is the friendly environment.

Faculty and staff members submit nominations each month for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking and dedicated and has made NCMC overall a great place.