Breaking down registered voters in Grundy County and Trenton’s wards

There are 5,760 registered voters in Grundy County for November 8th’s General Election.

The highest number for a precinct involves voters in Trenton’s Second Ward and the Lincoln Township with 1,160. Those voters vote at the Ketcham Community Center. The next highest number involves voters in Trenton’s Fourth Ward and the Jackson Township with 1,116. They vote at the First Baptist Church Recreational Center.

Trenton’s Third Ward and the Harrison Township have a total of 1,024 registered voters who vote at the First Christian Church. Trenton’s First Ward and the Jefferson Township have a total of 948 who vote at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Other voting precincts are at Edinburg with 557, Laredo with 413, Galt with 297, and Spickard with 245. Each of those precincts involves two townships in Grundy County.

As of 11:30 am on November 4th, 283 absentee ballots for November 8th’s election had been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office. Twenty-two absentee ballots had come in the morning of November 4th before 11:30. Another 23 ballots had been requested but not yet returned.

The county clerk’s offices in Grundy and Livingston counties will be open for absentee voting on November 4th. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open from 8 am until noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open from 8:30 until 12:30.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is November 7th at 5 pm. Polls will be open on November 8th from 6 am to 7 pm.