Obituary: Robert E. Jones

Robert E. Jones, 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:32 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Jones was born March 24, 1951, in Fayette, Missouri the son of Charles Lee and Lela Mae Woods Jones. Before retiring he was self-employed as a tow truck operator and then as an over-the-road truck driver.

On December 14, 2019, he was married to Rose M. Wilson in Moberly, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Rose of the home; one daughter Betty Wilson; four sons Bobby Jones, Jr., Kenny Jones, Willard Jones, and Michael Jones; one step-son Dakota Wendt, Trenton, Missouri; two sisters Barbara Schoen, Betty Hutson; two brothers Charles Jones, Ernest Jones; his mother-in-law Birdie Wilson; sister-in-law Rebecca Wilson both of the home; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in by his parents, one sister Virginia O’Bryan, and one granddaughter.