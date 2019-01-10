Trenton Park Board reviews budget for 2019-2020

The Trenton Park Board discussed the 2019-2020 budget at its meeting Wednesday evening.

President Duane Helmandollar said there might be “a couple of hiccups” for the budget due to the state’s minimum wage increase and sales tax figures for the Trenton Park Department declining the past several years. It was suggested the board might want to be “more frugal” with projects in the budget, asking board members to think about projects they want to be completed and share those recommendations with budget committee members.

Board member Gary Berry said he wanted the board to consider what needs to be repaired at the parks. Vice President Curtis Crawford said he thought work should be done on drainage at the parks. He suggested upgrading the swings at Eastside Park, and Park Superintend Jason Shuler said he is looking into it.

Shuler wants to see a preliminary budget presented in February for the board to look at closer. Shuler emailed BoMar of Mount Dora, Florida to inquire about repairs on the Trenton Family Aquatic Center’s lilypads, but he said has not received a reply. He reported that playground equipment from Miracle Recreation Equipment Company of Monett was received in the Fall and will be installed at Moberly Park in the Spring as weather permits.

A sign for the disc golf course was also received but has not yet been installed and work also continues on the bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes.

The aluminum framework has been installed for stall dividers, and he thinks there is about four to six days more work needed to finish the project. The tree plans for Eastside and Moberly Park are complete, but 20 additional Fall Fiesta Maple trees will be ordered to replace trees damaged by deer. Bucks rubbed on trees in the north part of Moberly Park Helmandollar said the Park Department should look into a way to protect the trees. Shuler responded that he can look into getting a special wrap.

Board member Gary Schuett reported he is investigating a third option for security cameras at the city parks, closed-circuit television. Helmandollar reported the City of Trenton and the Park Board have made a trade for labor for concrete work Shuler is doing at the Street Department.