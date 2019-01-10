Carrollton man pleads guilty to two counts of manslaughter

A Carrollton man pleaded guilty in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court Wednesday to two felony counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter stemming from an automobile accident in December 2017.

Online court information shows a plea agreement was involved in the case for Blake Wilson, and the court ordered a sentencing assessment report. The case was continued to March 12th for sentencing.

The Highway Patrol previously reported Wilson drove a pickup truck that ran off Route CC in Carroll County, struck an embankment, and hit a tree before overturning in an accident December 23rd, 2017 that killed two Carrollton residents.

Nineteen-year-old Teagan Birdno and 21-year-old Matthew Landi were ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol called Wilson’s injuries serious, and passenger 22-year-old Zach Warner of Carrollton received what the Patrol called minor injuries.