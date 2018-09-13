Trenton Middle School to offer parent-child book club

Trenton Middle School will offer a Parent-Child Book Club for fifth and sixth-grade students and parents.

The school reports the club will allow students and parents the opportunity to share thought-provoking books. Members of the club will read six different books and meet six times from October to April.

Informational brochures and registration forms are available in the Trenton Middle School Library. Space is limited therefore registration forms and the $10.00 fee are due by October 5th.

Questions should be directed to librarian E’Lisha Gass at 660-359-4328 or by email at [email protected].