Grundy County Health Department to hold drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic next month in Trenton.

Grundy County residents at least 18 years of age can get a flu shot at the clinic October 17th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The drive-thru route will begin on southbound Princeton Road with access from Oklahoma Avenue. A paperwork checkpoint will be at the First Christian Church. Vaccinations will take place at the Grundy County Emergency Services Complex.

Documents for the drive-thru clinic will be posted on the health department website after September 20th, with packets available at the Health Department office before October 16th. Anyone interested in volunteering for the clinic should contact Abby Oberman with the health department at 660-359-4196.

Grundy County Health Department Emergency Response Planner Kelli Hillerman says it has been five years since the health department held its last drive-thru flu shot clinic. She notes it has been popular in the past, and as many as 800 individuals were vaccinated in four hours. The clinic is one way to practice the plans the health department has to dispense medication to the community in the event of a public health crisis.

Additional clinic dates will be announced for children and adults who cannot be present for the drive-thru event.