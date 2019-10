The Trenton Marching Festival Committee has corrected a mistake in publicity regarding the cost of admission to the field shows Saturday afternoon.

Admission for the performances at C. F. Russell Stadium will be $5.00 for everyone at least 13 years old and free for attendees 12 and younger.

Admission will be free for the color guard competition at the Trenton High School gym Saturday morning and the drumline competition Saturday afternoon.

