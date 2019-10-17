Fourteen businesses in the Green Hills submit 22 applications for medical marijuana licenses

Fourteen businesses in the Green Hills area submitted 22 applications for medical marijuana facility licenses with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as of September 30th.

Information on the department’s website indicates that in the Green Hills counties, Grundy had one business from Trenton apply for two cultivator licenses and one manufacturer license, Harrison had an application from a business in Bethany for a dispensary, and Daviess had applications for one cultivator in Kidder and one dispensary in Gallatin.

Caldwell had one business from Polo apply for two manufacturer and one dispensary and businesses from Cowgill and Kingston each for one cultivator and one manufacturer, Livingston had five apply for dispensary and one testing laboratory, all in Chillicothe, and Linn had one business from Marceline apply for one cultivator and one manufacturer license.

Public Information Officer Lisa Cox says applications were due by August 19th for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, and testing facilities. The Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program is still accepting applications for transporter and seed to sale certifications.

The Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program hoped to receive about 800 to 1,000 applications but actually received about 2,200 applications, which has led to “stiff competition.” The state has 150 days from receiving the applications to approve or deny them, and none has been approved or denied as of yet.

Article 14 and associated rules authorize 60 cultivation, 192 dispensaries, 86 infused-manufacturing, and 10 laboratory testing medical marijuana licenses in Missouri as well as transporter, facility agent, and seed to sale certifications.

The identifying information on applications will be redacted before blind scoring and approval or denial.

