A Trenton man was arrested in Grundy County on the morning of April 20th as a fugitive from out of state.

The Highway Patrol reports 31-year-old Derek Baker’s original charges were five counts of possession of child pornography. Baker has been charged with felony fugitive from out of state. The arrest warrant was from Nebraska.

Baker was taken to the Grundy County Jail. The Patrol notes he was to be held on no bond.

