Trenton man arrested on felony stealing allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Monday on two felony stealing charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Wayne Stephenson has been charged with stealing, all other property, and stealing, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years. Bond is $1,500 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court today (Tuesday).

Court documents accuse Stephenson of appropriating credit cards belonging to Rhonda Chaverri and United States currency with a value of at least $350, which was in possession of the Ketcham Community Center, without consent, and with the purpose to deprive them thereof.

Court information also indicates Stephenson has pleaded guilty and been convicted of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle in September 2011 and first degree burglary in January 2012 in Pulaski County Circuit Court as well as stealing in May 2019 in Grundy County Circuit Court

