Vehicle stop in Chillicothe results in driver arrest for methamphetamine

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a vehicle stop in the 200 block of Second Street in Chillicothe resulted in a meth bust and the arrest of the driver.

Forty-eight-year-old Barry Cooper of Chillicothe has been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was original $20,000 cash-only but was amended Tuesday to own recognizance posting allowed, drug patch, and Supervision Services. He is not to possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription and has a curfew from 7 o’clock at night to 6 o’clock in the morning.

Cooper is scheduled to set or waive a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on January 8, 2020.

Deputy Dustin Woelfle attempted to stop a vehicle with an improper license plate and a driver who allegedly had a revoked driver’s license, but the driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle for more than a mile.

The vehicle stop resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, a schedule prescription pill or schedule prescription pills, and a bag of marijuana.

Court records show Cooper pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court in February 2018 on delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.

Cooper is currently on parole on that conviction and remains incarcerated in lieu of bond on the new charge.

Cooper was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

