Gilman City Board of Education will continue to pay 100% of employee health insurance premiums

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has approved continuing to pay 100% of employees’ health insurance for a deductible of $5,000.

Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports the district will pay $452.03 per employee, which is a 52 cent increase from last year. Employees have an option for a buy-up plan with a deductible of $3,000 at a cost of $30.55 per month for the employee.

The board approved the 2018-2019 school year audit, which Wideman says “looks normal.”

Candidate filing dates were approved and set for the April 7th board election. Candidates can file at the Gilman City School office from December 17th to January 21st. Wideman notes office hours will vary from December 20th to January 2nd, and candidates can call her to find out when the office will be open at 876-5544.

The board approved Vocational Program evaluations. Principal Jill Sperry announced a Christmas program will be the evening of December 9th at 6:30. Forty veterans attended the Veterans Day program on November 11th. Superintendent Roger Alley reported a school bus is in the shop because a U-joint went out.

In an executive session, the board hired Ronda Norton to drive the morning bus route.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares