Trenton High School senior receives “Honorable Mention” in Missouri Scholars 100

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School senior Kaci Persell has received “Honorable Mention” for the 2022 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2022.

Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had to meet the criteria of an “Academic Decathlon.” This included ten “events” designed to assure the academic strength of the student.

The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper ten percent of the class, and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in school activities.

Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, Clark Mershon, called the Missouri Scholars 100 Program one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country. The 2022 program is the 28th Annual Missouri Scholars 100 recognition.